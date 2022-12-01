It’s happened to all of us: The holidays are here before you know it, and you’re scrambling for that last-minute gift. Maybe you procrastinated, but at least you are spending your own money on someone else. Conversely, the politicians in Congress are preparing to spend YOUR money on THEMSELVES and their special interests in a perverse, year-end shopping spree.

What’s on their Christmas wish list? A plethora of radical, left-wing boondoggles that the American people clearly did not endorse in this year’s midterm elections. The Pelosi-Schumer-Biden omnibus may include everything from granting citizenship to large groups of immigrants living in the country illegally, bailouts for failed “green” energy programs, even more money sent to Ukraine without enough accountability, and further COVID-related funding despite President Joe Biden declaring the pandemic to be over.


