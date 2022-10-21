WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multipart effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump's lawyers saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, "beginning on or about" Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary.

