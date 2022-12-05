SPOKANE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane on Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state’s homelessness crisis.

The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds along with mental health and substance abuse counseling and other services to people experiencing homelessness. The services are designed to help people transition to more permanent housing, Inslee said, as part of a “a long-term solution to a long-term problem of homelessness.”


