Oct. 7
Packages were reported stolen on Shunksan Drive.
A juvenile was reported trespassing and climbing on top of a building on Elger Bay Road.
A bullet struck a tree near where a child was playing on Solar Way.
Oct. 8
A prowler was reported on Camaloch Drive.
A mailbox was struck by a car on Sunset Drive.
Oct. 9
Theft was reported on Camano Drive.
Small boat was reported waving a flag and attempting to flag down other boaters off Mabana Road.
Oct. 10
Two reports of trespassing were reported on Crestview Drive.
A man was reported hanging off the bow of a small boat partially in the water off of Cascade View Drive.
A vehicle was stolen at Mountain View Drive.
Oct. 12
A vehicle prowl and stolen items were reported on Tarragon Avenue.
An attempted burglary was reported on Smith Road.
Oct. 13
A disabled dump truck was reported blocking the roadway on North Camano Drive.
Oct. 14
A boat motor was stolen on Bayshore Drive.
A golf cart left the roadway and went into the ditch on East Camano Drive.
A prowler was captured on video on North Camano Drive.
Oct. 15
A boat motor was stolen from a boat parked on the beach off Maple Grove Road.
Oct. 16
A vehicle struck a fence and mailbox on East Camano Drive.
Juveniles driving dirt bikes on the road were reported on Hemlock Drive.
Oct. 17
A caller reported someone trespassing and making animal noises on Ell Road.
A vehicle backing out of a driveway struck another vehicle on Vesper Way.
A tortoise was reported lost after being put outside on Iverson Beach Road.
A woman reported an unleashed dog charging her dog at the Camano Ridge Trails.
A dog attacked a woman and killed her dog on Moe Road.
Oct. 18
A man was reported wielding a gun, threatening a woman on Green Island Way.
