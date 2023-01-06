History should not be kind to those who fomented and perpetrated an attack on the U.S. two years ago. Nor should it be kind to those who have attempted to downplay or dismiss the riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Despite efforts to justify the events at the U.S. Capitol, or to paint those events as something other than an insurrection, or to ignore the facts of that day, the truth eventually will win out. That truth will reflect a seminal day in our nation's history, when a temple of democracy came under attack not from foreign actors but from domestic terrorists determined to disrupt the peaceful transfer of presidential power.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.