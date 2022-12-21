WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and "provoked his supporters to violence" at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.

The resulting Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection of Trump's followers threatened democracy with "horrific" brutality toward law enforcement and "put the lives of American lawmakers at risk," according to the report's executive summary.


