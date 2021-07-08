The La Conner Town Council — and citizens who follow the topics it discusses and decides on — will resume in-person public meetings next week.
With the state reopening underway, the council will hold its first in-person meeting since early last year at Maple Hall beginning at 6 p.m. July 13.
People won't be able to join the meeting online, but the town is exploring potential systems to allow such participation for future meetings, said Mayor Ramon Hayes.
Hayes said some safety precautions will be in place, such as well-spaced seating for the public and masks available for those who want them.
While participation in the council's Zoom meetings has been robust, Hayes said he's happy the public and council can finally get together in person.
"There's a dynamic you can't achieve, as good as it was, during computer meetings," Hayes said. "I'm glad people can come whether they have a positive comment or something critical to say. ... It's critical to our functioning."
La Conner Town Administrator Scott Thomas said he's noticed that some people were more apt to attend meetings held online, while others were more likely to attend in person.
He hopes eventually both groups are well represented when the council meets to discuss local policy.
"We need to get as much interaction as possible," Thomas said.
The five-member council usually meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
