Storming the Sound
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen speaks Thursday afternoon at the 24th annual Storming the Sound Conference in La Conner.

 Emma Fletcher-Frazer / Skagit Valley Herald

LA CONNER — Environmental educators from throughout the North Puget Sound region gathered in La Conner on Thursday for the Storming the Sound Conference.

Each year, environmental organizations, educators and students convene to share the projects on which they are working, as well as progress that has been made.


