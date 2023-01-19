LA CONNER — Environmental educators from throughout the North Puget Sound region gathered in La Conner on Thursday for the Storming the Sound Conference.
Each year, environmental organizations, educators and students convene to share the projects on which they are working, as well as progress that has been made.
Organizer Susan Wood said 125 participants registered for this year’s event — the 24th since its inception.
She said about half of those who attended the conference were doing so for the first time.
There were three sessions with 18 total presentations, as well as a poster session.
Joe Quintasket, Alana Quintasket and Myk Heidt of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community presented the keynote address. They discussed the clam garden project at Kukatali Preserve, as well as the history of clam gardens.
One presentation, titled “Between Two Worlds,” focused on the difficulties of teaching traditional Indigenous education remotely during the pandemic.
Jen Willup and Morgan Brown from the Swinomish Tribal Community Department of Environmental Protection had attendees complete hands-on exercises to demonstrate critical thinking with Indigenous values.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen spoke during part of the conference. He addressed the need for coastal resilience and preparation for climate change in the area.
The conference concluded with a presentation from Sheila Wilson, the program manager for outdoor education with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Wilson discussed the Outdoor Education for All program, which includes $10 million for overnight and multiday outdoor learning statewide.
