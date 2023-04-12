La Conner Town Council approves emergency management commission EMMA FLETCHER-FRAZER @Emma_SVH Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The La Conner Town Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance to establish an emergency management commission.The commission is intended to formalize a previous flood committee, expand its membership and scope, and help the town plan for future emergencies.The start of the formalization process began in the wake of Dec. 27 flooding in La Conner.The commission is made up of five voting members, one alternate member, and two nonvoting members of the Town Council.At least three of the voting members must be registered voters within the town of La Conner and the remaining two must reside within the La Conner School District.The members appointed by Mayor Ramon Hayes have a variety of expertise, including in meteorology, engineering and climate science.They include Bill Stokes, Doug Asbe, James White, Duane Carpenter, Gerald George and Jamie Joy Throgmorton, who is the alternate. The council members on the commission are Ivan Carlson and Rick Dole.The commission will meet six times a year. The first meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. April 19 at Maple Hall to appoint the commission’s chairperson. Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Politics Public Administration Law Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Follow Emma Fletcher-Frazer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Tulip Town sues new tulip garden, alleging deceptive practices Skagit Drag Show celebrates a decade of drag Body found Saturday identified Man shot in west Mount Vernon Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Tweets by goskagit
