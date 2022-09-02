The history of mental health legislation in the U.S. demonstrates the difficulty of dealing with the issue as a matter of politics. With the stress of modern life being compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for lawmakers at the state and federal levels to bolster mental health care throughout the country.

Providing help for those in need and determining the proper course of action while respecting individual rights is a balancing act without a clear answer. There is a difference between somebody who does not always adhere to societal norms and somebody who could pose a danger to themselves or others. For those facing mental health crises, governments have spent the past six decades weighing the roles of the federal government vs. state governments, and the effectiveness of imprisonment vs. a mental health facility.

