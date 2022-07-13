July 14, 1932
The library report for June, 1932, reads like a report for the month of October in previous years. There were 4,328 books circulated for June of this year, 2,933 of which were adult fiction books. This is 903 more than those put out for June, 1931, Mrs. E. Luella Howard, librarian, reports.
The output of books this year has been running from 800 to 1,400 more each month over the last year. The sum of $11.03 was received for fines and $6.18 for pay shelf books. Thirty-two new cards were issued during the 27 days the library was open in June.
July 16, 1942
Eligible voters of the city, of which there is an estimated 3,500, if they wish to vote in the city, county, state and national elections coming up this fall must be officially registered at the city hall office of the clerk.
New residents in the community, persons whose voting status might have expired due to not exercising their voting privileges during past elections should within the next month’s period check their status at the city hall, it is advised.
July 10, 1952
An Anacortes fishboat captain said today he believed he had solved the mysterious disappearance of the Bellingham luxury sloop “Prelude,” last seen May 18 several miles east of Orcas Island.
Harry McDermott of the Inventer, reported he had snagged “a huge object” in 15 fathoms of water two miles off Carter Point on Lummi Island. After towing the object several miles in his net in an effort to shake it free, he finally was forced to tear his net in an effort to save his lines. The load was so great that one huge hawser did snap.
Inside the remnants of the seining net was a portion of a woman’s canvas deck shoe.
“I believe we had hold of the Prelude,” McDermott said. “We have set our nets there for years and have never snagged before. There is a tremendous rip tide in the area and the sloop very easily could have been carried down by the currents after striking a reef and ripping out the bottom.”
July 11, 1962
Entries are now pouring in for the first annual Anacortes Arts and Crafts Festival, Dr. Jack Papritz, general chairman, announced.
Prominent amateur and professional artists from Anacortes and northwestern Washington will display works representing all phases of the arts and crafts fields.
Creation of a temporary mall in downtown Anacortes for the weekend show will begin at noon Friday, Dr. Papritz said. He has requested volunteers both for the erection of displays and for guard duty during the festival.
July 13, 1972
All commercial use of boat ramps at Washington Park will cease on August 5, the Anacortes City Council decided Wednesday of last week at its postponed meeting.
The stoppage of commercial use of the ramp was recommended by the Park Commission at the council’s last regular meeting, June 20, after local fishermen requested use of the facility as other commercial use of the ramps was being made. The council delayed action on the matter for two weeks study.
July 14, 1982
July 8, 1982. Another day of work for the first full-time mayor of Anacortes.
Since city government changed from manager-council to mayor-council form in March, Mayor Jim Rice has been finding both routine and surprises in the new, full-time position.
Rice said his job now includes the duties of the previous city manager’s position and adds the tasks of the old, part-time mayor’s job.
Because of his elected status the new administrative job has its benefits on a day-to-day basis, Rice said. “The mayor has a lot more leeway than a manager did.”
