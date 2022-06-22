Sponsored by the Ministerial Association of Anacortes, with Rev. N. S. Fiscus of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in charge, the daily vacation Bible school opened Monday at nine o’clock at the junior high school building.
Preparation has been made for children of all ages.
June 25, 1942
Anacortes women are actively alert to the eventualities of total war and in many fields the women of the city are doing their part to become familiar with their war time duties. Pictured above are a number of Anacortes women who are actively in the Home Nursing program here. Mrs. Hornik is shown demonstrating the care for a patient (Mrs. Rhoda Boulton) while members of the Home Nursing Corps watch on interestedly.
June 22, 1972
“You have a very unique area here,” said Carroll Quimby, leader of the bike tour that stopped over in Anacortes last Friday night. “The idea of ride a bike, ride a ferry, ride a bike has a strong appeal to many riders especially with the beauty and friendliness of the region.”
Quimby indicated that as vice-president and president-elect of the national League of American Wheelmen he would do everything possible to encourage others to take this route, and he stated that another larger organized tour was “almost certain for next summer.”
June 23, 1982
When future generations look back at our time, titles such as “The Space Age,” “The Nuclear Age,” and “The Computer Age,” may not sufficiently express the tensions our society has known.
How about “The Age of Litigation?”
In Anacortes, at least, the courtroom appears to be an increasingly popular forum for determining the future of the city and its surrounding area. Rarely is any major effort made or action taken today that is not met with a response from a quickly-formed “opposition group,” which threatens or actually undertakes legal action. Often hiring of a lawyer to represent them is one of the first steps taken by such groups.
