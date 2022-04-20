April 25, 1912
Anacortes may have its new Tourist hotel, and the Chamber of Commerce and Manufacture has been notified that the Milwaukee road is considering the question of a favorable site. This action is largely due to the efforts of W.F. Robinson, as a committee of one, in taking up the matter direct. The road has been considering the building of a number of this kind of hostelries in the Pacific Northwest with the aim of attracting more summer tourists to a particularly attractive summer section of the state.
April 21, 1932
Plans for carrying on the work of relief for the unemployed of the city were formulated at a meeting held at the Elks Home on Monday evening of this week and the committee on ways and means of raising funds made a report. They recommended the abolishing of the delivery system; the inclusion of butter and eggs on the list of commodities carried in the commissary and a recheck of the names of those men who are asking for aid from the relief commission.
April 23, 1942
The second impact of the government’s curtailment of various commodities due to the war conditions will be felt in Anacortes next week when a Retail Store sugar registration will be held and all sugar in local stores will be frozen for the week period of April 27 to May 4.
April 24, 1952
Construction has begun on the mile long waste pipe line from the Coos Bay Pulp mill to the Guemes Channel. The waste will disperse in the vicinity of the Port Dock. The pipe line is being installed in cooperation with the Washington State Pollution Control Commission.
April 21, 1962
Final approval has been granted for construction of the Island Hospital heliport, Administrator Tasker Robinette announced today. The hospital district commissioners’ request for a special use permit to construct the heliport on the hospital’s property at 24th and M Avenue was unanimously approved by the Anacortes Board of Adjustment.
April 20, 1972
The lack of water pressure in many areas within the City of Anacortes forced the council to put a 90 day moratorium on extension of utilities in sections of the city as recommended by the Engineering Department. Those areas affected by the moratorium are the major portions of land west of D Avenue, the area south of 41st Street and Cap Sante, east of 6th Street.
April 21, 1982
State Lands Commissioner Brian Boyle, whose Department of Natural Resources is involved in timber management, last week cited the quality of the City of Anacortes’ forestry management plan. Boyle’s comments were given in an announcement on the formation of an 18-member advisory committee which will help DNR prepare management plans for its proposed 13,500-acre Tiger Mountain State Forest near Issaquah.
April 22, 1992
The official symbol of the 1992 Anacortes Waterfront Festival is a tugboat, but it might as well be the Queen Mary if the event’s rapid growth is any indication. Next month’s second-annual festival will be about five times bigger than the inaugural event in 1991, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melanie Siefferman said last week.
