Matt Miller (left) and Ryan Walters, both Anacortes City Council members, have been competing for mayor of Anacortes. Miller has been holding the lead — though a narrow one — since counting began Nov. 2.
After the first round of ballots were counted on Nov. 2, only eight votes separated Anacortes mayoral candidates Matt Miller and Ryan Walters. By Tuesday, that had grown to 208.
The votes now stand at 4,241 votes (51%) for Miller and 4,033 (49%) for Walters. With only about 380 ballots remaining from across Skagit County, a significant change in direction is less likely.
The candidates on Monday seemed prepared to accept the results as they currently appear.
“As your incoming mayor, I promise to work hard to live up to all of our residents’ highest expectations and to strive to make Anacortes better every day,” Miller said in an email to the Anacortes American. He said he was “honored and humbled” that the people of Anacortes voted for him.
“I am eternally grateful for this opportunity to continue my service to this amazing city,” he said in the email.
Miller also thanked Walters for his fierce competition.
“While on council, we agreed on almost every aspect of Anacortes’ direction and vision, and we are completely in agreement on doing our best for Anacortes,” he said in his email. “I look forward to his continued work on the Council.”
Both Miller and Walters are currently council members. Miller’s term ends this year right before the new mayoral term begins. Walters would remain in his council seat, which was not up for re-election this year.
Walters said he thinks such the close mayoral race shows that the people of Anacortes are united, not divided, on issues like preserving small-town character, housing affordability and making the city better for everyone.
He said as he continues on the council, he plans to keep working on those issues, the same ones he’s been working on for the last 10 years.
He wants to see better communication and involvement by the public.
The next batch of results is set for release at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Results were not available at press time, but an update is at goanacortes.com.
The winner will replace Mayor Laurie Gere on Jan. 1. She decided not to run again after her second term.
