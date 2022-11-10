goskagit
Buy Now

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council passed the city's 2023 budget Wednesday that includes a 3% increase to the city's property tax levy and a $1.3 million draw from reserves to offset rising costs. 

The City Council unanimously agreed that the city needed revenue to maintain essential services such as police, fire service and street maintenance. 


— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.