MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council passed the city's 2023 budget Wednesday that includes a 3% increase to the city's property tax levy and a $1.3 million draw from reserves to offset rising costs.
The City Council unanimously agreed that the city needed revenue to maintain essential services such as police, fire service and street maintenance.
But the increase in the property tax levy doesn't mean property owners will see a 3% increase to their tax bills, because of the way cities in the state handle property taxes.
Rather than setting a tax rate, cities set a dollar figure they want to collect. The figure is spread out among property owners citywide.
The 3% increase is well below the average increase in assessed value in the city, meaning the tax rate for property owners — the amount of tax they pay per $1,000 of assessed value — will actually fall in 2023, according to city Finance Director Doug Volesky.
“I don't know when it was this low before," Volesky said. "At least not in the last two decades.”
Ultimately, he said this increase will amount to about $12 for property assessed at $575,000.
For the city, that means another $272,400 in revenue, which still doesn't cover the additional costs caused by inflation.
Council member Mark Hulst said asking for this tax increase is responsible, when the alternative is draining reserves even further or cutting services.
From salaries to maintenance to fuel, he said, “We're seeing our expenses go through the roof,” he said.
Mount Vernon can't sustainably draw more than $1 million from reserves every year to make ends meet, he said.
Council member Richard Brocksmith agreed, saying he and other members have been careful with tax increases in the past, but new revenue is the only way to avoid cutting city services.
Volesky said in the past, the city has been able to rely on rising sales tax revenue to cover the increasing costs of services without significant increases to property taxes.
But with the possibility of a recession on the horizon, he said that's no longer a safe bet.
"We hope this trend will continue, but with the state of the economy we can not count on that," Volesky said.
At first glance, the $141 million 2023 budget is about $64 million larger than the one from 2022 — an 83.4% increase. But the numbers are skewed by two large capital projects — the new $53 million Library Commons and a remodel for Fire Station 3 on Division Street.
These projects are almost entirely funded through loans and federal, state and local grants, and not by the city's own funds.
The government operations side of the budget increased by only 3.9% from to 2022, to about $41 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.