Law enforcement had always appealed to Anacortes Police Chief Dave Floyd. He was attracted to the variety it had to offer and the chance to make a difference in the community.
Floyd was named chief on Aug. 2, but started working at the Anacortes Police Department 22 years ago. In much of that time, had never envisioned himself as police chief.
Floyd was born and raised near Portland on the Washington side of the Columbia River. He went to high school and community college there before he transferred to Washington State University. He graduated with his bachelor’s in public affairs in 2000. He was offered a job at the Anacortes Police Department and has been there ever since.
“It came down to the fact this is such a wonderful department, and in my time here we strive to be the best agency possible,” Floyd said. “I think we have done a good job, and our policies and practices go above the state standards in many areas.”
Floyd has been juggling both his previous role as administrative captain and his new role as chief. It has made him very busy as the search goes on for someone to fill his previous position.
“I am looking forward to handing it to someone else and focusing on my primary responsibilities,” Floyd said.
Floyd intends to focus on the biggest issues at hand in the community.
Like many other jurisdictions across the state, Anacortes is faced with trying to reintegrate displaced people back into being housed and employed, he said.
Many of them face substance issues and mental health struggles. Their challenges must be addressed simultaneously to housing and employment because they are connected, Floyd said.
“Without being able to address them at the same time, the chance of success decreases,” Floyd said.
Statewide, the resources for displaced people are in high demand, and many providers lack the capacity to serve everyone. In Anacortes, there are limited resources available compared to the central part of the county, Floyd said.
Earlier last year, Anacortes Police launched a community resource outreach program with the Anacortes Family Center to connect displaced people with services. The center provided social services and coordination for the outreach program.
“That program is working well, and we have made tweaks,” Floyd said. “There will be an upcoming status report to City Council for that.”
Along with these outreach efforts, during Floyd’s time as chief of the department has made adjustments to the policies and practices of officers due to the new laws that came into effect.
The department has made some significant accomplishments. We communicated the impacts of what we were doing to the community members. We implemented body cameras on officers starting in December 2021. Additionally, we worked with other agencies in the county to obtain grant money to assist officers with encounters using lower levels of force, Floyd said.
He would like to reinstate the National Night Out Against Crime. It’s an outdoor event that fell away during the pandemic. But Floyd said what the community stands to gain outweighs the risk for an outdoor event.
The department continues to grow its social media and community outreach efforts.
“It is important that we continue serving the community at that high level,” Floyd said.
The community partnerships and trust we have built over many years is important, and it is important to continue that, he said.
