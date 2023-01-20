On Feb. 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee issued his first emergency order related to COVID-19. Some 975 days later — on Oct. 31, 2022 — the last of these declarations was lifted, ending pandemic restrictions in Washington.

While critics find fault with Inslee's response to the pandemic, sober reflection indicates that it was effective. Washington has had among the lowest rates of COVID hospitalizations and deaths since the arrival of the virus.


