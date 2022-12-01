World leaders gathered in Egypt this month for a summit to address climate change, but thanks to heavy lobbying by Saudi Arabia, they couldn’t quite bring themselves to put into writing the two main culprits behind climate change: humans and their consumption of fossil fuels. If the major and minor nations of the world can’t agree on a common statement outlining what is causing the world’s rapidly escalating climate disasters, how can they ever hope to impose effective solutions?

The omission from the climate summit’s final communique is a monument to Saudi Arabia’s ability to throw its weight — or, more appropriately, its money and petroleum resources — around to create an artificial image that all’s right in the world as long as everyone keeps burning oil.


