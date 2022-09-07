...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Seattle council OKs plan to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted unanimously to plan the phasing out of gasoline-powered leaf blowers for city departments and contractors by 2025 and businesses and residents by 2027, "or later, if necessary."
The resolution passed Tuesday asks city departments to develop plans and design a public-education strategy around the transition, The Seattle Times reported.
The new policy would require city workers, as well as Seattle businesses and residents, to use electric leaf blowers, rakes and brooms instead.
The resolution asks city departments to conduct a racial equity analysis, gather input from landscaping companies, and consider financial incentives for those companies and low-income residents.
Councilmember Alex Pedersen sponsored the resolution, citing noise, health and environmental concerns.
"As we make the city government lead by example, there will be plenty of time for the private market to follow," whether by using other tools "or just letting the leaves decompose naturally," he said.
Seattle city departments own 418 gas-powered blowers and about 70 electric leaf blowers. Parks Department testing in 2019 showed that electric blowers could handle dry conditions.
Other cities, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., have outlawed gas-powered leaf blowers. L.A.'s ban has been sparsely enforced. D.C.'s ban is succeeding, a representative told the Seattle council last month.
