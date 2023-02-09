SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council passed several ordinances Wednesday, including one that establishes requirements for religious organizations that wish to set up temporarily spaces for the homeless.
The issue of homeless encampments run by religious organizations was discussed in two public hearings hosted by the city's Planning Commission as well during study sessions involving both the City Council and the Planning Commission.
The council had discussed the possibility of requiring a bigger notification area than the current 1,000 feet as well as changing the language regarding cannabis use at an encampment.
While the ordinance's notification area was not increased, the language regarding cannabis was changed to: "A prohibition on the possession or use of non-prescribed or illegal drugs, and/or alcohol. This prohibition includes recreation use of marijuana."
Had the city not passed the ordinance, the default per state law would have been that activities would be fully allowed unless constrained by the organization sponsoring the encampment.
Another ordinance that was passed had to do with the city's compost procurement policy.
Because the city offers yard waste services, it was required to adopt an ordinance designed to divert organic waste away from landfills, and instead use soil, compost and mulch on city projects and properties.
"These are goals that the state is asking us to put in place to reduce the amount of organic materials that go into landfills," City Attorney Nikki Thompson told the council.
The ordinance meets Department of Ecology requirements, and says the city will consider use of organic materials in its projects, will attempt to purchase local compost, endeavor to provide educational outreach on the use of organic materials, and by 2024 attempt to provide data to Ecology on the use of organic materials.
