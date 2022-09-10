...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close
windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,
and use HEPA air filter if possible.
For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit
www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,
coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart
and lung conditions.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.
* TIMING...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley YMCA Rec Center is temporarily closed as staff work to retool after the center's first couple months of operation.
Skagit Valley Family YMCA CEO Dean Snider said the plan is to open the center again as soon as possible.
"Right now, we are working on a broad set of programming that would include a continuation of youth drop-in during after-school hours, some programming in the morning hours for adult fitness and/or meditative exercises, and some family programming on the weekends," he said.
As that work is done, the YMCA can take pride in the fact the new facility was a proven success, Snider said.
"Our summer programming in Sedro-Woolley involved three activities: flag football, the running club (Stop, Drop & Run), and the youth drop-in center for youths ages 12-17," he said. "We were very pleased with the participation numbers."
Those numbers included 73 participants and 11 volunteer coaches for flag football, while the running club had 39 participants and three volunteer coaches. The drop-in center had 89 participants who registered regularly.
"We consider the numbers a clear demonstration of the need for continued Y activity at the SWRC," Snider added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.