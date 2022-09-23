Senate Democrats have been pushing in recent years to rewrite the First Amendment to empower government bureaucrats to regulate political discourse. Now they also seek to silence those who provide financial support for advocacy groups.

On Thursday, the Senate failed to move the DISCLOSE Act, legislation that would require independent groups engaged in political activity to make public the names of large donors. The bill was all gussied up as a “good government” initiative, but was actually a stealth attempt to promote the harassment and intimidation of those who who don’t toe the progressive line.

