State Rep. Greg Gilday held a lead for part of the day Tuesday in his attempt to be reelected to the state Legislature.
After a morning ballot update by Island County, Gilday held a 15-vote lead over challenger Clyde Shavers for a state House seat representing the 10th Legislative District.
But by 5 p.m., updates by Island, Skagit and Snohomish counties returned Shavers to the lead. Shavers, a Democrat has 35,823 votes, while the Republican Gilday has 35,634 — a difference of 189 votes.
Meanwhile, in Skagit County, challenger Corrin Hamburg overtook incumbent Commissioner Germaine Kornegay for her seat on the Skagit Public Utility District board.
Tuesday’s ballot count update put Hamburg at 17,533 votes to Kornegay’s 17,356 — a difference of 177.
Skagit County estimates 14,500 ballots have yet to be counted. The next update is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Gilday said he knew his race would be close, but didn’t expect there still wouldn’t be a clear winner a week after election day.
“It’s an exercise in ‘hurry up and wait,’” he said Tuesday morning.
Shavers did not return a call requesting comment, but sent a brief statement via email.
“From day one we knew this was going to be a very close race so we’re not surprised by the current numbers,” he said. “We’re very optimistic about the outcome given that most of the remaining ballots are from Island and Skagit counties.”
Regardless of who wins in the 10th district, Gilday said this is another example that the 10th Legislative District is becoming purple. The district is one of only a few in the state that sends both Democrats and Republicans to Olympia.
Meanwhile, Sam Low has a 6,994-vote lead over fellow Republican Robert Sutherland in his attempt to take Sutherland’s state House seat representing the 39th Legislative District.
The 39th district includes parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents are leading.
In the Skagit County commissioner race for District 3, Democratic incumbent Lisa Janicki maintained a lead over Republican challenger Christian Burns, with 24,701 votes, or about 59% of the total, to his 16,826, or about 40%.
In other Skagit County races, Sheriff Don McDermott and Auditor Sandy Perkins continue to lead in their reelection bids, and Danny Hagen leads in his bid to replace retiring Assessor Dave Thomas.
