Flooding Event
Skagit County Chief of Emergency Management Bob Dohlanyk speaks Thursday during the Flooding Table Top event at the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management in Mount Vernon.

 Jake Isom / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Among the three activities held Thursday as part of Skagit County’s Flood Awareness Week was a table top exercise about flooding.

The exercise was a discussion-based activity that featured “different modules that give out a (flood) scenario with questions. You then answer those questions,” Skagit County Chief of Emergency Management Bob Dohlanyk said.

