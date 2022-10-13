...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period. All sensitive groups should limit spending any
time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened
symptoms. Healthy people may start to have symptoms.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
MOUNT VERNON — Among the three activities held Thursday as part of Skagit County’s Flood Awareness Week was a table top exercise about flooding.
The exercise was a discussion-based activity that featured “different modules that give out a (flood) scenario with questions. You then answer those questions,” Skagit County Chief of Emergency Management Bob Dohlanyk said.
Goals of the exercise were to evaluate and analyze forecast data and potential impacts for each module, to identify evacuation policies and protocols of municipalities based on a scenario, to identify the process and timing to request mutual aid, and to identify and prioritize risks during a flooding event.
Friday of Flood Awareness Week will include dike district meetings:
• Dike District 1 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the McLean Fire Hall west of Mount Vernon.
• Dike districts 3 and 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Conway Fire Hall.
• Dike District 20 and Drainage District 21 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Clear Lake Fire Hall.
There will also be a Flood Awareness Week wrap-up from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Skagit County Administration Building in Mount Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.