The Washington State University Mount Vernon Research and Extension Center hosted this week the 40th International Carrot Conference.
The conference is held in Washington about every 10 years, said conference chair and extension vegetable seed pathologist Lindsey du Toit.
The conference was held in the Tri-Cities in 2000 and 2012, and was supposed to be held there again in 2020.
But conference regulars were looking for a change in venue, so du Toit was asked to chair the conference and bring it to the Skagit Valley.
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the conference in 2020 and 2021, but was held over three days earlier this week.
It kicked off with sessions regarding disease management, genetics and marketing, according to the conference agenda.
Tuesday was a full day of field tours, allowing participants to view agricultural and scenic sites in Skagit County.
Wednesday was a bonus day of field tours in Eastern Washington, where carrot seeds are grown.
Du Toit said in past years the conference would have an average of 120 guests from throughout the world, and more than 200 when it is hosted in California.
This year, there were about 88 guests from nine countries including Japan, New Zealand and Turkey. Du Toit was pleased with the turnout, and attributed the lower attendance to people being still hesitant to travel.
She said the benefit of a smaller group was that guests were more likely to ask questions.
She said one of the popular sessions was the carrot cultivar demonstration, which included 183 varieties. Guests even asked to stay late in order to learn more about the demonstration.
"People asked a lot of questions," du Toit said. "I took that as a compliment."
Originally the cultivar was a concern.
Du Toit wanted to plant the seeds in March, but it was far too cold. By late April the seeds were planted, but the soil was not quite up to du Toit's standards, and poor weather in June brought slow growth.
"Once we got some heat in July the plants started growing really fast," du Toit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.