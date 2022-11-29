goskagit
CONCRETE — The state Department of Health is requiring the town of Concrete to chlorinate its water after months of unsatisfactory samples and one positive test for E. coli. 

Water samples have been testing positive for total coliform, an indicator that there might be a risk of waterborne disease. However, until Nov. 18 the tests never showed anything worse, such as E. coli. 


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

