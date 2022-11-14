salmon farm

The state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew Cook Aquaculture’s leases to farm fish in Puget Sound.

 Skagit Publishing file

SEATTLE (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound.

Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.


