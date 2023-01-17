LA CONNER — For residents of La Conner, understanding local government may just have gotten a little easier.
As a part of an internship with the town, Western Washington University student Hunter Tautvydas created the La Conner Citizen’s Handbook to Local Government, a 30-page document outlining the town’s inner workings.
Tautvydas, who grew up in La Conner, is a junior political science major.
He wrote the handbook to help people better understand exactly how the town functions. He worked on it throughout the summer and fall.
The handbook includes sections on town classification, governmental roles and public engagement.
“I think it clears up a lot of the confusing aspects of these different levels of government working together,” he said.
Tautvydas said that one of the misconceptions people have about town government is about the amount of power town employees have within their jurisdictions.
Scott Thomas, the town administrator, advised Tautvydas during the project.
Thomas described the handbook as detailed and readable, saying that, “I think an awful lot of people would learn at least some things that they don’t already know about how the government operates. From that standpoint, it’d be quite helpful and useful.”
Tautvydas said the process helped him appreciate the importance of good communication for the sake of public engagement.
“Really clear communication, being able to break it down to people so that they can fully understand it — that allows them to really take advantage of the role they can play. If they know what they can do, then they can actually do it,” he said.
On Jan. 10, the Town Council passed a resolution expressing appreciation to Tautvydas and honoring his work on the handbook.
Thomas said, “I hope that residents, business owners will take the time to pull it up and look at it. I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised at how useful it is, and learn a thing or two.”
The handbook is available on the La Conner Town Council website.
