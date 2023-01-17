goskagit

LA CONNER — For residents of La Conner, understanding local government may just have gotten a little easier.

As a part of an internship with the town, Western Washington University student Hunter Tautvydas created the La Conner Citizen’s Handbook to Local Government, a 30-page document outlining the town’s inner workings.


— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.