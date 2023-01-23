The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the state of Washington have won a court battle that will now allow federal Medicaid funding for dental therapists working in state tribal communities.
According to a news release from the state Office of the Attorney General, on Jan. 12 the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed a 2021 decision from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that denied federal Medicaid funding for dental therapists.
“In order for dental therapists to be a sustainable part of tribal oral health programs, it is essential that Federal Medicaid payments be available for dental therapist services,” Steve Edwards, chairman of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, said in the release. “We are grateful for the Court’s decision that will make this sustainable Medicaid funding possible.”
The Swinomish tribe and the state jointly filed an appeal to the Medicaid policy.
Dental therapists are mid-level providers capable of performing about 50 of the approximately 500 procedures a dentist can provide, such as fillings and simple extractions.
Without federal Medicaid funding for dental therapists, the state was forced to cover the costs out of its budget, according to the release.
Native Americans experience untreated dental issues at more than triple the rate of the rest of the U.S. population, requiring more of a need for dental workers.
“Dental therapists are a Native solution to the unmet oral healthcare needs in Native communities,” Edwards said in the release. “They provide culturally appropriate care to the patients and communities they serve, and they free up dentists’ time for the most complex conditions and procedures.”
One local solution has been a collaboration between Skagit Valley College and the Swinomish tribe on the dәxwx̌ayәbus-Dental Therapy Education Program.
“At the same time that we pursued approval of Medicaid in the Court of Appeals, we have worked with Skagit Valley College to create the dәxwx̌ayә-bus-Dental Therapy Education Program, the first Dental Therapy training program in the lower 48 states,” Edwards said in the release.
Edwards said in the release that this training program helps address the lack of providers and overwhelming oral health disparities within local native communities.
