Dental Therapy
Buy Now

Rachael Hogan, the director of the Swinomish Dental Clinic, is a dental therapy lab at Skagit Valley College.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the state of Washington have won a court battle that will now allow federal Medicaid funding for dental therapists working in state tribal communities.

According to a news release from the state Office of the Attorney General, on Jan. 12 the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed a 2021 decision from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that denied federal Medicaid funding for dental therapists.


— Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.