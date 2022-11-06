The Nov. 8 election is underway, with several races to be determined by Island and Snohomish county voters.
In Stanwood, voters will also decide whether or not to renew a transportation sales tax.
Island County Races
The District 3 commissioner seat — which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island — will feature Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair against Republican Timothy Hazelo.
Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, a Republican, is running for reelection against Republican Lane Campbell in what will be a rematch of the race four years ago.
Clerk Debra Van Pelt, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party.
Republican incumbent Auditor Sheilah Crider is running against Democrat Barbara Fuller.
Current Treasurer Wanda Grone declined to run for reelection, leaving the seat up for grabs between Democrat Tony Lam and Republican Richard MacQuarrie.
Assessor Bernie Upchurch also did not run for reelection, leaving Kelly Todd Mauck (Republican) and Theodore James Kubisiak (no party) to battle for that seat.
Shantel Porter, an independent, is the lone candidate for coroner. County prosecutor Greg Banks is running unopposed.
Snohomish County Races
In Snohomish County, Republican Brett Rogers and Democrat Jason Cummings are running for the county's prosecuting attorney seat.
Current prosecuting attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.
The Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, is up for election as well. Incumbent Tanya Olson is running against Ken Maertens.
State/Federal Races
At the federal level, Democrat Rick Larsen is defending his seat in the state's 2nd Congressional District, which spans from Bellingham to Everett and covers Stanwood and all of Island County. Running against him is Republican Dan Matthews.
Three Supreme Court seats, as well as Secretary of State, are open at the state level.
State Supreme Court incumbents Mary I. Yu (position 1), Barbara Madsen (position 5) and G. Helen Whitener (position 6) are all running for reelection, and all three are unopposed.
Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs is running for reelection for Secretary of State, while his opponent, Julie Anderson, does not affiliate with a party.
Two seats in the state's 10th Legislative District are up for grabs.
Republican Greg Gilday is defending his Position 1 state House seat, running against Democrat Clyde Shavers. Democrat Dave Paul is running for reelection in Position 2, running against Republican Karen Lesetmoe.
Incumbent Steve Dwyer is running unopposed to retain his seat on the state Court of Appeals for Division I, District 2.
Stanwood sales tax
Stanwood voters will be asked to renew a sales tax measure that pays for transportation projects.
The Transportation Benefit District fund pays for transportation system maintenance, development and improvement projects.
The 0.2% sales tax — 20 cents per $100 — has been in place at retail businesses in the city since voters approved the tax in 2013. This voter-approved sales tax requires renewal every 10 years.
Since the district was created, the city has spent more than $3.6 million on city projects, including pavement preservation efforts, six sidewalk and ADA improvement projects, and LED street lighting upgrades.
