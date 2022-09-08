Newly revealed video shows that consultants hired by former President Donald Trump’s lawyer to help overturn the 2020 election were given access several times to a voting office in Georgia by a Republican official now under investigation for her role in attempting to forward a slate of fake electors on Trump’s behalf. One of those visits came on the same day a voting machine was breached there.

It adds to mounting evidence that efforts to help Trump in his attempted coup weren’t the disparate actions by random supporters they once appeared to be, but were part of a coordinated plot. Those who are still defending Trump’s indefensible actions — a group that includes far too many Republican elected officials — should look at these revelations and ask themselves whether their political calculus is more important than their duty to democracy.

