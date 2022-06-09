...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Washington dad, son set to accept plea deals in Jan. 6 riot
A father and son from southwest Washington are set to accept plea deals with federal prosecutors for entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
Jeff and Jeremy Grace appeared in selfie photos inside and outside the Capitol Building during the insurrection, according to prosecutors.
Jeremy Grace pleaded guilty in April to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, KGW-TV reported. As part of the plea deal, federal prosecutors agreed to drop three additional charges.
He will likely receive a sentence in July ranging from zero to six months in prison, along with a fine from $500 to $9,500, according to court records. Court records show Jeremy Grace also agreed to allow federal agents to review his social media accounts around that time.
Grace’s father, Jeff, is scheduled for a plea hearing on June 17. He is facing similar charges.
Jeff or Jeremy Grace couldn’t be reached for comment.
The Justice Department has arrested and charged over 800 people for the violence that day, the biggest dragnet in its history.
The House committee investigating the attack was to go public with its findings starting Thursday night as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster when the defeated president, Donald Trump, tried to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.