Big Lake residents are urging Skagit County to take emergency action to prevent a possibly devastating flood.
While county leaders say it’s up to the residents to find a way to drain the beaver pond uphill from the west side of the lake to a safe level, the residents say that would take too long.
“The county is the only one that has the ability to go in there,” said Ken Dahlstedt, a consultant and former county commissioner working on behalf of the residents.
The beaver dam has a history of breaches, most recently in 2021. Water from the 20-acre pond formed by the dam damaged dozens of homes and sent massive rocks and logs cascading downhill.
When rains come in early fall, as they often do, Big Lake could be looking at another flood, the residents say.
Diedre Stroosma, one of the west Big Lake residents, said they can’t wait until they negotiate a fix.
Dahlstedt said the floods damage West Big Lake Road, a county-owned road. Repairs are expensive, and come out of the county’s budget every time the road is covered in mud and debris.
“Does the county have a vested interest in keeping that from flooding their roads? Of course they do,” he said.
Dahlstedt said the county ought to have an interest in preserving the lives and property that are at risk with another significant flood.
The county could seek an easement to work on the property where the beaver pond sits, and has the resources to hire experts to ensure a fix is safe and effective, he said.
County Commissioner Peter Browning, who is working with the community to find a solution, said because the dam is on private property, it’s a challenge for the county to address this issue.
He said the county can’t pay for a fix on private property, and doesn’t want the liability if a fix causes further damage.
Browning said the neighborhood group needs to first try and work with the property owner to find a solution.
He said the owner has been made aware of the flooding, and has a legal obligation to address it — or else face the consequences that would result from another flood.
“If that ends up in a stalemate, we can certainly look at whether there’s something the county needs to do,” Browning said.
Stroosma compared the situation to a county code violation.
She said if the county can pursue legal action to remove a derelict RV or a large pile of trash on private property, it ought to be able to do something to address this dam.
“The county can go in and take some action, they just are choosing not to,” Stroosma said.
The residents are trying to talk to the property owner, and have designed a possible fix that could be used if they’re able to raise about $30,000.
In the meantime, they plan to continue to pressure the county for help.
Dahlstedt said the county has a funding source that could be used to fix the issues created by the dam. He said the drainage utility fund exists specifically to protect life and property from flooding-related issues.
As far as liability goes, the county has insurance for that, Dahlstedt said. If the residents come up with a fix on their own, one of them has to be legally responsible if the fix fails.
