Hamilton residents Deborah (left) and Mike Ulrich came to the Concrete Post Office to protest mail being returned to sender. Hamilton has gone more than one year without local mail delivery since their post office was flooded in November 2021.
HAMILTON — The post office in Hamilton was flooded in November 2021, and residents have been driving the 26-mile roundtrip to Concrete for their mail ever since.
That was inconvenient enough. This month, many residents started noticing that their mail was being returned to the sender. Now they’ve been told that it was because of an audit done to find out who had not renewed their Hamilton post office box, although in some cases the boxes reportedly had been renewed.
Residents apparently were not notified and did not realize their boxes needed to be renewed — even though there now was technically no box for them in Hamilton. The result has been that many residents are now missing everything from bills to Christmas gifts.
Hamilton Mayor Mandy Bates is one of those affected. She said the returned mail issue has been happening for a while but became more frequent this month.
Bates, who is also co-owner of the town store, said she was told the audit spurred the closed accounts and returned mail. But she also said that both her personal and store P.O. boxes were among those closed, even though they were renewed in April and May, respectively.
Mail for her store was returned and marked that the address did not exist, she said.
Driving to Concrete to get mail was already more than an inconvenience for some.
Council member Mike Ulrich noted that many residents are elderly and do not drive, making it much harder for them to get their mail from out of town. This latest problem has created bigger hardships.
He pointed out that this is the time of year many people are expecting extra mail.
“They’re not getting their presents or their Christmas cards,” Ulrich said, adding. “They’re not getting their medications, either.”
While Ulrich renewed his own P.O. box, which is free for Hamilton residents since they have no delivery service, he said many residents did not know they needed to renew.
Bates said the town’s mail was going to a P.O. box it set up in Lyman, which is closer than Concrete. But even it was affected. She found out that in November, the town’s mail also was not being forwarded to Lyman. Included in the mail that was about to be returned was $3,500 in payments made to the Town of Hamilton, Bates said.
Hamilton resident Deborah Ulrich said the snow and ice have made it even harder for residents to get their mail, let alone renew their boxes.
The solution to the flooded post office issue apparently will not be resolved anytime soon. There was some disagreement between the building owner, Giles Little, and U.S. Postal Service leasing agents regarding building standards.
According to Little, the work that the Postal Service wanted done was more than he deemed necessary and far out of budget. He said he received an estimate from the Postal Service of $72,000 for building renovations.
Little said that the Postal Service was only paying nominal rent and in the past had often fixed damage themselves.
According to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Lecia Hall, repairs were eventually done on the building by the owner, but the Postal Service was unable to re-occupy the location.
Deborah Ulrich said she believes if Hamilton was a larger city, it would have received a fix in getting mail back to the town much sooner.
“This wouldn’t happen in Seattle or Bellevue. It’s happening because we’re a poor, rural community,” she said.
Hall said in an email that for the last year, the Postal Service has been searching for alternative ways for Hamilton residents to receive mail without going to Concrete, but the challenge is a scarcity of commercial buildings, mail transportation limitations and a lack of delivery services.
“We are laser-focused on a long-term solution,” Hall said in an email.
That solution may include a community post office, a contract postal unit or a village post office. All options are essentially a Postal Service facility located in and operated by a non-postal company — such as a store that also will host post office boxes and a mail collection box and provide services such as pre-paid priority mail envelopes or stamps.
Bates said that she has heard that the issue is being looked into but has yet to be told of a potential solution anytime soon.
“The more we’re calling higher up on the food chain, the more we’re finding out that the higher-ups don’t even know (Hamilton has no post office),” the mayor said.
Bates said she has offered space in her own store’s backroom to host post office boxes.
“They can’t say it’s because they don’t have any other place to put (the post office),” she said.
Concrete Postmaster Melanie Brock said she was unable to comment on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.