Hamilton residents Deborah (left) and Mike Ulrich came to the Concrete Post Office to protest mail being returned to sender.

HAMILTON — The post office in Hamilton was flooded in November 2021, and residents have been driving the 26-mile roundtrip to Concrete for their mail ever since.

That was inconvenient enough. This month, many residents started noticing that their mail was being returned to the sender. Now they’ve been told that it was because of an audit done to find out who had not renewed their Hamilton post office box, although in some cases the boxes reportedly had been renewed.


