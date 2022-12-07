Agritourism
Buy Now

A public meeting on agritourism policy in Skagit County was held Tuesday in Mount Vernon.

 Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — About 50 residents showed up Tuesday to the final public meeting on agritourism.

After three policy options on agritourism in Skagit County were released in March, the public was given the opportunity to comment and a handful of surveys were taken.


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.