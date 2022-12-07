MOUNT VERNON — About 50 residents showed up Tuesday to the final public meeting on agritourism.
After three policy options on agritourism in Skagit County were released in March, the public was given the opportunity to comment and a handful of surveys were taken.
Now, the county has mailed 17,000 postcards to rural residents asking them to participate in the survey, and more than 600 have done so. The survey will close at the end of the week.
On Tuesday, a panel of five farmers with various experience and comfort levels with agritourism spoke about their experiences, how the county could showcase agriculture, possible threats to agriculture and the best ways to ensure agritourism is related to the primary use of the land.
The panelists were Jessie Anderson of Maplehurst Farm, Terry Sapp of Hoehn Bend Farm, Leo Roozen of Roozengaarde, Annie Lohman of Lohman Farms and Andrea Xaver, who has a small organic farm.
“Maintaining agriculture land in Skagit County is crucial,” Xaver said. “The devil is in the details as far as the future.”
When asked about what types of agritourism the panelists would like to see allowed in the county, many said opportunities that would allow the public to see what takes place on a farm and where their food comes from would be welcomed.
They said the goal would be for the public to see how important farmland is in Skagit County, not only for the farmers but for those they feed throughout the world.
“Our salvation is in education,” Roozen said.
The panelists said events on a farm can be used as a tool to teach about agriculture.
“I think agritourism can work with farms toward mutual goals,” Anderson said.
Concerns were also voiced about agritourism.
Lohman she wants to be a good neighbor, but that sometimes her farming may get in the way of an event on neighboring property.
She said during events such as a wedding there are expectations for perfection. She said she doesn’t want to be the one to ruin such an event, but because farming is weather dependent there may be no choice.
Anderson, who hosts special events and weddings on her farm, said those choosing to have an on-farm event come in knowing that farming will likely be going on around them.
The next step for the county will be to develop the draft code language and have the Planning Commission review it. The draft code will then go before the county commissioners for final approval.
