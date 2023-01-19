MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon nonprofit is working to build a community around addiction recovery.
Recovery Café Skagit will offer free lunches, activities and a supportive environment. Renovations on a building at 1908 Riverside Drive will start Monday, with a projected opening in March.
“The goal is to help foster meaningful connections, to help them on their path to recovery,” said Alan Muia, executive director of New Earth Recovery.
Addiction is a disease of loneliness, he said. Without help from others, there is a higher likelihood of relapse.
Sarah Hinman, assistant director of Skagit County Public Health, said there are opportunities for addiction treatment in the county, but that recovery support is a visible gap in services.
“They need to build new relationships and healthy activities,” she said. “Get engaged with the community in a positive way.”
Muia said the nonprofit already runs several recovery housing programs, but that asking someone to uproot their lives and move into a new community is a lot to ask.
This project will give people the opportunity to try out recovery, he said. If they aren’t ready to fully commit, they may be ready to “dip their toe in the water.”
The café will require a free membership and a commitment to volunteer at the café, so members are invested in the project, he said.
Those taking part must also be at least 24 hours sober in order to provide a safe atmosphere for others, he said.
Muia said he plans on holding group recovery meetings as well. Eventually, he hopes to bring in more services and connections to other nonprofits.
Muia is using a model pioneered in Seattle, and now used by 58 cafés nationwide, he said.
Hinman said the county is funding start-up costs and the first year of operations, providing about $830,000 from sales tax revenue reserved for behavioral health.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
