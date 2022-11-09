Skagit County elections workers counted about 6,000 more general election ballots Wednesday, but as of 5:30 p.m. no leads had changed hands.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki maintained her lead over Republican challenger Christian Burns, with 15,248 votes, or about 62%, to his 9,434, or about 38%.
Similarly, Sheriff Don McDermott held his lead in the race for his seat. McDermott now has 15,922 votes, or about 67%, compared to challenger Kevin Ewing, who has 7,636, or about 32%.
The next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, and these counts will continue until the election is certified Nov. 29.
County elections officials estimate about 26,000 ballots remain uncounted.
At the state legislative level, Snohomish County Council member Sam Low held onto his lead over state Rep. Robert Sutherland in the race to represent the 39th Legislative District in the state House of Representatives.
Low, a Republican, holds 18,115 votes, or about 55%, to fellow Republican Sutherland’s 13,724 votes, or 42%.
In the 10th Legislative District, Democract Clyde Shavers kept his lead over Republican state Rep. Greg Gilday.
Shavers has 23,203 votes, or about 53%, to Gilday’s 20,821 votes, or about 47%.
The 10th District numbers include Skagit and Snohomish counties. Island County was not due to report election results until later Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.