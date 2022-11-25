Election workers throughout the region moved closer this week to counting the remaining ballots from the Nov. 8 general election.
As of Friday, the five counties in the region had few ballots left to county.
Skagit County had an estimated 200 left, Snohomish County 150, San Juan County 60, Whatcom County 11 and Island County 10.
Four of the counties will update their counts Monday, while Island County is set for an update Tuesday — the date the election is certified.
In Skagit County races, Corrin Hamburg leads incumbent Germaine Kornegay by 1,277 votes for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Hamburg, who trailed through the first week of ballot counts, took her first lead on Nov. 15 when she went ahead by 177 votes.
In other Skagit County races, Commissioner Lisa Janicki, Sheriff Don McDermott and Auditor Sandy Perkins continue to lead in their reelection bids, and Danny Hagen leads in his bid to replace retiring Assessor Dave Thomas.
Of the two fire district levies on the ballot, the one for District 3 in the Conway area continues to pass easily, while the one for District 9 in the Big Lake area is failing by 46 votes.
In two of the six state House of Representative races on Skagit County ballots, challengers lead incumbents.
In the 10th Legislative District, Democrat Clyde Shavers leads Republican Greg Gilday by 162 votes, and in the 39th Legislative District, Republican Sam Low leads fellow Republican Robert Sutherland by 7,035 votes.
The 10th district includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties, while the 39th district includes parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents — Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel in the 40th Legislative District, Carolyn Eslick in the 39th and Dave Paul in the 10th — are leading handily.
