The Nov. 8 general election race between Clyde Shavers and Greg Gilday has become close.
Though Shavers, a Democrat, continues to lead in his bid to unseat Gilday, a Republican, as of 7 p.m. Monday only 74 votes separated the two candidates for the state House of Representatives seat for the 10th Legislative District.
With Skagit and Snohomish counties having reported by 7 p.m. Monday — but not Island County — Shavers had 31,633 votes and Gilday 31,559.
The district includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Meanwhile, Sam Low leads fellow Republican Robert Sutherland by 6,951 votes in his attempt to take Sutherland’s seat representing the 39th Legislative District.
The 39th district includes parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents are leading.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, Carolyn Eslick leads Jessica Wadhams by 10,509 votes in the 39th District, Dave Paul leads Karen Lesetmoe by 3,533 in the 10th District, Debra Lekanoff leads Shannon Perkes by 28,257 in the 40th District and Alex Ramel leads Trevor Smith by 30,079 in the 40th.
In the Skagit County commissioner race for District 3, Democratic incumbent Lisa Janicki maintained a lead over Republican challenger Christian Burns, with 22,790 votes, or about 60% of the total, to his 15,179, or about 40%.
In other Skagit County races, Sheriff Don McDermott and Auditor Sandy Perkins continue to lead in their reelection bids, and Danny Hagen leads in his bid to replace retiring Assessor Dave Thomas.
Of the two fire district levies on the ballot, the one for District 3 in the Conway area continues to pass easily, while the one for District 9 in the Big Lake area is failing by 48 votes.
And in the race for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners, incumbent Germaine Kornegay leads challenger Corrin Hamburg by 40 votes.
Skagit County’s next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. The election is set to be certified Nov. 29.
Skagit County elections officials estimate about 17,500 ballots remain uncounted.
