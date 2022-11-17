Corrin Hamburg continued Thursday building a lead over incumbent Germaine Kornegay for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Hamburg, who took her first lead in the Nov. 8 election on Tuesday when she went ahead by 177 votes, leads by 583 after Thursday’s vote count.
Hamburg has 20,571 votes and Kornegay 19,988.
Skagit County estimates there are 7,000 ballots left to count before the election is certified Nov. 29.
In other Skagit County races, Commissioner Lisa Janicki, Sheriff Don McDermott and Auditor Sandy Perkins continue to lead in their reelection bids, and Danny Hagen leads in his bid to replace retiring Assessor Dave Thomas.
Of the two fire district levies on the ballot, the one for District 3 in the Conway area continues to pass easily, while the one for District 9 in the Big Lake area is failing by 34 votes.
Skagit County’s next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.
In two of the six state House of Representative races on Skagit County ballots, challengers lead incumbents.
In the 10th Legislative District, Democrat Clyde Shavers leads Republican Greg Gilday by 221 votes, and in the 39th Legislative District, Republican Sam Low leads fellow Republican Robert Sutherland by 7,038 votes.
The 10th district includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties, while the 39th district includes parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents are leading.
