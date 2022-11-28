Skagit County elections workers counted another 226 ballots Monday, leaving them with an estimated 25 left to count before the Nov. 8 general election is certified Tuesday.
In Skagit County races, Corrin Hamburg leads incumbent Germaine Kornegay by 1,278 votes for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Hamburg, who trailed through the first week of ballot counts, took her first lead on Nov. 15 when she went ahead by 177 votes.
In other Skagit County races, Commissioner Lisa Janicki, Sheriff Don McDermott and Auditor Sandy Perkins continue to lead in their reelection bids, and Danny Hagen leads in his bid to replace retiring Assessor Dave Thomas.
Of the two fire district levies on county ballots, the one for District 3 in the Conway area continues to pass easily, while the one for District 9 in the Big Lake area is failing by 49 votes.
Of the four counties in the region that were due to update their ballot totals Monday, all but Snohomish had done so by 6 p.m.
Snohomish had an estimated 150 left to count before certification.
Without new Snohomish numbers Monday, two of the six state House of Representative races on Skagit County ballots continue to have challengers lead incumbents.
In the 10th Legislative District, Democrat Clyde Shavers leads Republican Greg Gilday by 179 votes, and in the 39th Legislative District, Republican Sam Low leads fellow Republican Robert Sutherland by 7,024 votes.
The 10th district includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties, while the 39th district includes parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents — Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel in the 40th Legislative District, Carolyn Eslick in the 39th and Dave Paul in the 10th — are leading handily.
