The Nov. 8 general election race between Clyde Shavers and Greg Gilday remains close.
With Skagit and Snohomish counties updating their ballot totals Wednesday — and Island County taking the day off after two updates on Tuesday — Shavers, a Democrat, leads Gilday, a Republican, by 238 votes in the race for a state House of Representatives seat for the 10th Legislative District.
Shavers has 36,327 votes and Gilday 36,089.
The district includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Meanwhile, Sam Low leads fellow Republican Robert Sutherland by 6,947 votes in his attempt to take Sutherland’s state House seat representing the 39th Legislative District.
The 39th district includes parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents are leading.
Carolyn Eslick leads Jessica Wadhams by 11,546 votes in the 39th District, Dave Paul leads Karen Lesetmoe by 3,105 in the 10th District, Debra Lekanoff leads Shannon Perkes by 28,812 in the 40th District and Alex Ramel leads Trevor Smith by 31,150 in the 40th.
In the Skagit County commissioner race for District 3, Democratic incumbent Lisa Janicki maintained a lead over Republican challenger Christian Burns, with 27,101 votes, or about 59% of the total, to his 19,049, or about 41%.
In other Skagit County races, Sheriff Don McDermott and Auditor Sandy Perkins continue to lead in their reelection bids, and Danny Hagen leads in his bid to replace retiring Assessor Dave Thomas.
Of the two fire district levies on the ballot, the one for District 3 in the Conway area continues to pass easily, while the one for District 9 in the Big Lake area is failing by 25 votes.
And in the race for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners, challenger Corrin Hamburg leads incumbent Germaine Kornegay by 454 votes.
Skagit County’s next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. The election is set to be certified Nov. 29.
Skagit County elections officials estimate about 10,000 ballots remain uncounted.
