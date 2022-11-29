Skagit County counted the remaining ballots from the Nov. 8 general election Tuesday and certified its results.
In all, 57,317 of the county’s 85,478 registered voters took part in the election for a turnout of 67%.
Winning reelection in contested county races were Commissioner Lisa Janicki, Auditor Sandy Perkins and Sheriff Don McDermott.
Janicki earned about 58% of the vote in her race with Christian Burns, Perkins about 54% of the vote in her race with Eric Hull, and McDermott about 63% of the vote in his race with Kevin Ewing.
Danny Hagen earned a first term as county assessor by earning about 55% of the vote in his race against Karie Storle. Hagen replaces Dave Thomas, who did not run for reelection.
Winning reelection after running unopposed were Coroner Hayley Thompson, Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich, Clerk Melissa Beaton, Treasurer Jackie Brunson, and district court judges Warren Gilbert, Dianne Edmonds Goddard and Jenifer Howson.
Corrin Hamburg beat incumbent Germaine Kornegay for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Of the two fire district levies on county ballots, the one for District 3 in the Conway area passed with 59% of the vote, while the one for District 9 in the Big Lake area failed by 50 votes.
Two of the six state House of Representative races on Skagit County ballots had challengers beat incumbents.
In the 10th Legislative District, Democrat Clyde Shavers beat Republican Greg Gilday by 211 votes, and in the 39th Legislative District, Republican Sam Low beat fellow Republican Robert Sutherland by 7,021 votes.
The 10th district includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties, while the 39th district includes parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents — Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel in the 40th Legislative District, Carolyn Eslick in the 39th and Dave Paul in the 10th — won handily.
In a U.S. House of Representatives race, Rick Larsen won reelection over Dan Matthews in the 2nd Congressional District, and in a U.S. Senate race Patty Murray won reelection over Tiffany Smiley.
