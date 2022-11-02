A Skagit County group has for the past year and a half been making allegations of voter fraud within the county.
The Skagit Voter Integrity Project has presented about 3,000 of what it says are voter anomalies to the Skagit County Auditor's Office.
Documents submitted to the county are signed by Bill Bruch, the chairman of the Skagit County Republican Party, and are posted on the organization's website.
These documents include allegations that dead people voted, that ballots had forged signatures, that people voted despite not living at their registered address and that a suspiciously high number of people were registered to vote at a single residence.
But county Auditor Sandy Perkins said there's nothing in the submitted information that points to fraud.
"They're unfounded," she said. "There is no fraud in any of the instances we’ve researched."
While some mistakes have occurred, there's no indication they impacted election results or that they were intentional, Perkins said.
County Elections Supervisor Gabe Clay said, “It's really easy for people to jump on a mistake as fraudulent, but we’re human. There's human error.”
Many of the anomalies reported to the county — 830 — involve people the group claims voted from an address at which they do not live. According to the group, 45 volunteers canvased neighborhoods and spoke to residents to create its list.
Clay said this is common as U.S. citizens who live overseas still have the right to vote, and generally are registered under their last U.S. address or the address of a family member.
“In most cases it's (because) they're in the military or an overseas citizen," she said.
Clay said anyone can formally challenge an individual voter's registration if they feel that they have sufficient proof to show a voter shouldn't be registered at a particular address.
"We have not had a voter registration challenge in the 14 years I've worked here,” she said.
If a voter doesn't participate in two consecutive federal elections, they are put into an inactive category. If they then don't respond to a letter from the Auditor's Office, they are removed from the voting rolls, Clay said.
The Skagit Voter Integrity Project brought up with the county a residence with 17 registered voters.
However, Clay said in this case this was the legitimate home for a group of 17 artists.
"Just because it doesn't seem right doesn't mean it's not factual,” she said.
And if someone was to submit a ballot that wasn't theirs, this would be caught by the elections staff's signature check, Clay said. Each ballot's signature is checked against the signature on file.
These signatures generally come from voters' drivers licenses. If the voter doesn't have a license, they must register to vote in person, give the last four digits of their social security number to confirm their identity and submit a signature, she said.
The Skagit Voter Integrity Project also asserts that 43 dead people voted in 2020.
However, Clay said in each instance ballots were submitted before the voters died. Her team confirmed this through obituaries, and information provided by funeral homes and the state Department of Health.
The Skagit Voter Integrity Project has latched on to a specific incident in the 2020 general election that it believes is suspicious.
About 1,000 ballots were listed as deposited in an Anacortes-area ballot drop box, despite the fact that those voters did not use the box in question.
“Someone (in our office) accidentally clicked Anacortes instead of Mount Vernon," Clay said. "That's what happened.”
She said the mistake had no impact on the tallying of the ballots in question. The data on where residents submit their ballots is used to track drop box usage.
The Skagit Voter Integrity Project's allegations of fraud have flooded the office of the Skagit County Democrats with phone calls.
Lynn Campbell, chair of the county Democrats, said she is asking state agencies to investigate the group for possible violations of election law, and said her calls to KING 5 led to the television station's investigation of voter anomalies.
“There are calls out there for people to mistrust our election process … and having people go door to door and ask for very personal information,” she said.
Campbell said it's important that people stand up for elections officials and the voting system in the face of baseless, conspiratorial thinking.
“What bothers me the most is that good people are getting hurt," she said. "Families are getting torn apart by nothing more than conspiracies.”
Perkins said voters have a responsibility to help keep registration rolls accurate. This keeps voter data clean, and avoids misinterpretations.
It's not uncommon, for instance, that someone would move and not inform the county Auditor's Office about a change of address, she said. This would mean a new resident at a particular address would be mailed a ballot that isn't theirs.
“If you're aware of a ballot arriving that shouldn't, call us,” Perkins said.
Clay said the election system is complicated. She said her staff welcomes questions from those who genuinely want to learn.
“If you've determined the answer before you get the answer, you're not really there to determine how things work," she said.
