Sam Low and Clyde Shavers continued to lead Thursday in their attempts to beat a pair of incumbents and earn seats in the state House of Representatives.
Low leads fellow Republican Robert Sutherland by 5,573 votes in his attempt to take Sutherland’s seat representing the 39th Legislative District, while Shavers, a Democrat, has a 1,499-vote lead over Greg Gilday for a seat representing the 10th District.
Each of the counties making up the two districts updated their election totals Thursday. Skagit County election workers counted 6,771 ballots Thursday.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents are leading.
Carolyn Eslick leads Jessica Wadhams by 7,469 votes in the 39th District, Dave Paul leads Karen Lesetmoe by 3,533 in the 10th District, Debra Lekanoff leads Shannon Perkes by 26,268 in the 40th District and Alex Ramel leads Trevor Smith by 27,761 in the 40th.
In the Skagit County commissioner race for District 3, incumbent Lisa Janicki maintained her lead over Republican challenger Christian Burns, with 19,200 votes, or about 61%, to his 12,049, or about 39%.
In other Skagit County races, Sheriff Don McDermott and Auditor Sandy Perkins continue to lead in their reelection bids, and Danny Hagen leads in his bid to replace retiring Assessor Dave Thomas.
Of the two fire district levies on the ballot, the one for District 3 in the Conway area continues to pass easily, while the one for District 9 in the Big Lake area continues to fail by seven votes.
Skagit County’s next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. The election is set to be certified Nov. 29.
Skagit County elections officials estimate about 24,000 ballots remain uncounted.
