Sam Low and Clyde Shavers continued to lead Thursday in their attempts to beat a pair of incumbents and earn seats in the state House of Representatives.

Low leads fellow Republican Robert Sutherland by 5,573 votes in his attempt to take Sutherland’s seat representing the 39th Legislative District, while Shavers, a Democrat, has a 1,499-vote lead over Greg Gilday for a seat representing the 10th District.


