SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court on Friday upheld the state's new capital gains tax, which was adopted by lawmakers in an effort to balance what is considered the nation's most regressive tax code.

In a 7-2 decision, the justices found the tax to be an excise tax — not a property tax, which the state Constitution limits to 1% annually, or an income tax, which Supreme Court decisions dating to the 1930s have found unconstitutional.


