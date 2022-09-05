Recent release "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack" from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy is a delightful story of two friends, Maddy and Grace, who make a new friend when they meet a workhorse at the racetrack. Despite his size and strength, the big horse longs to do other things besides manual labor, and with Maddy and Grace's help, realizes his ability to do more.
SEATTLE, Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack": a vibrant and adorable tale of overcoming one's designated role in life that society has assigned them and achieving things once only possible in one's imagination.
"In 'Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack', Maddy and Grace come in contact with a big workhorse," writes Ruhoy. "His job is to pull a heavy hay wagon to feed the fastest racehorses at the track. This adventure turns out to be a wild ride while helping a friend in need fulfill his dreams."
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Ruhoy's uplifting narrative explores breaking free from one's role in society based on looks and size, and the invigorating strength that comes from following a new path towards one's passions in life. Full of colorful artwork and thrilling action, "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack" will spark imagination and encourage readers to take their first steps in realizing their goals in life.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Maddy and Grace at the Racetrack" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.