By the late 1800s, increased literacy and advances in technology that allowed for faster and more efficient printing encouraged small communities across the United States to publish local newspapers.
Stanwood, which was founded in 1866 at the mouth of the Stillaguamish River, was no exception.
By 1889, with an area-wide population closing in on 3,000 and constantly expanding commerce, a newspaper was a logical step in keeping people informed.
Stanwood and Camano area residents read the weekly newspaper for in-depth reporting on what was going on in the community, information about upcoming events, the editor’s opinion on issues and ads letting consumers know about local deals.
The newspaper we know today as the Stanwood Camano News has had many different names, publishers and office locations over the years.
In more recent decades, the newspaper publishing industry has been one of many facing vast changes propelled by the internet.
Although a significant number of newspapers across the U.S. no longer exist, a local paper has remained in this area for over 130 years, keeping residents up-to-date.
First newspaper
In “The Stanwood Story: Volume I,” author Alice Essex wrote that the town’s first newspaper was the Stillaguamish Press, which was published in September 1889.
She wrote that “newcomer” George Morrell who published the paper was “fired with enthusiasm.”
However, for reasons not clear, by the end of 1889, he moved the publishing operation to Arlington.
Combing the archives
During his time as editor of the Stanwood Camano News, Evan Caldwell took a deep dive into the paper’s archives to uncover significant dates related to the paper’s history after the Stillaguamish Press left town.
His research, details provided by Essex in “The Stanwood Story” and other related sources provide a fairly complete account of the area’s local newspaper.
The Stanwood Post was published from 1890-1895. Not much is known about this publication, including the exact start date.
However, Essex wrote that the Stanwood Post owners, the Stevens brothers, brought a “small printing plant” to Stanwood in 1890.
In 1897, after a couple of years without a newspaper, the Stevens’ printing plant was taken over by the Stanwood Press, where Essex wrote that it, “continued for five years under various editors, and to it went the laurels for promoting incorporation.”
The Press’ editors were “promoting incorporation” for Stanwood, which occurred in 1904.
Newspaper editors played an important role in the community at the turn of the 20th century.
According to the “Teaching History” website, these publication heads, who had final say over a paper’s content, wielded “enormous political and social influence.”
Editorials, like the ones in the Stanwood News urging residents to officially form a city, were commonplace.
According to Essex, after the Stanwood Press shut down, the Stillaguamish Valley News was published for a short time in 1902.
From the Tidings
to Twin City News
In 1903, the Stanwood Tidings started up and would continue for the next 14 years.
Essex wrote that according to one historical account, “The Tidings was a meritorious little six-column, four-page paper, all home printed.”
Notably, Essex wrote that in 1904, editorials in the Stanwood Tidings were influential in encouraging the town council to ban cows from roaming the streets of Stanwood.
In the early part of the 20th century as Stanwood continued to grow, the community of East Stanwood, near the railroad depot was also coming into its own.
So much so, that in the early 1910s, the town published the East Stanwood Bulletin — according to Essex, the newspaper lasted only “a short time.”
The more successful Stanwood Tidings, with a subscription price of a $1 a year, was a vital part of the community.
In addition to local news and influential editorials, the Tidings included such important information as school sports schedules, obituaries and ads for local businesses like the Palace Hotel and D.O. Pearson mercantile.
So esteemed was the publication that in 1913, a copy of the Stanwood Tidings was placed in the cornerstone of the new Stanwood High School, which was under construction.
Sometime between 1917-1920, the Stanwood Tidings became the Stanwood News, which was owned by L.D. Angevine and Ray Thorpe.
Around 1924, the pair sold the paper to Joseph Asbury, who was an experienced publisher from Tacoma.
Essex wrote that Asbury’s first order of business was to write a series of articles, “extolling the virtues” of Stanwood and East Stanwood as an “ideal place to live.”
The paper changed hands a few more times, and around 1930, G.F. Brown took over the Stanwood News.
By this time, East Stanwood had incorporated and had its own school district plus a thriving area of commerce.
Perhaps to recognize the importance of both Stanwood and East Stanwood, shortly after Brown bought the paper, he renamed it the Twin City News, which was maintained on the masthead until 1959.
The modern era
Cliff Danielson, who grew up in Cedarhome, bought the Twin City News in 1959 and became publisher and editor.
Local historians agree that this change in ownership began the modern era of the area’s local newspaper.
In 1960, when the towns of Stanwood and East Stanwood consolidated, Danielson renamed the paper the Stanwood News.
Danielson oversaw many changes that included moving the news office to a more spacious facility, publishing an annual phone book, storing issues of the paper on microfilm, adding a computer system with other upgraded technology and installing a modern printing plant.
In 1980, the paper became the Stanwood Camano News.
The change was likely in response to a Camano Island newspaper that began publishing that same year.
In their book, "Camano Island: Life and Times in Island Paradise," authors Art Kimball and John Dean wrote that the Camano Island Sun was started because many islanders felt that the Stanwood News was too focused on Stanwood and “uninterested in tackling tough Camano issues.”
The authors wrote that the Sun’s goal, “was to shake things up a bit, shine some light on Island County politics and provide a voice for islanders.”
In 1982, Danielson bought the Camano Island Sun and, according to Kimball and Dean, agreed to provide greater coverage to Camano.
Last local owner
After Danielson retired in 1985, Dave Pinkham became the owner and publisher of the Stanwood Camano News.
Pinkham had worked as a reporter and then editor at the Whidbey News-Times.
According to accounts from his family, he’d kept his eye on the Stanwood Camano News and when Danielson retired, he was able to fulfill his dream of owning a small-town paper.
John Dean, former managing editor of the newspaper, worked under both Danielson and Pinkham.
In an interview last year with the Stanwood Camano News, he characterized his time at the paper as "Stanwood’s Golden Age of Journalism."
“I was there from day one when (Dave Pinkham) bought the paper. He made a really good environment to work in. He said as long as we had a quality newspaper and got it out in time, he didn’t micromanage.” Dean said. “He let us do our jobs and was very kind when we made mistakes.”
New ownership
In 2009, Dave Pinkham retired and the Stanwood Camano News entered into a partnership with the Skagit Valley Herald to manage the Stanwood paper.
Although the Stanwood Camano News maintained its office in Stanwood, in June 2009 printing of the paper began off site at Skagit Publishing in Mount Vernon.
In 2015, Pinkham sold the Stanwood Camano News to the family-owned Skagit Publishing, which was part of the Pioneer News Group of Seattle.
In late 2017, the Pioneer News Group, which included the Stanwood Camano News and Skagit Publishing, was sold to Adams Publishing Group.
Adams Publishing Group also is a family-owned newspaper company, one that is still growing, with newspapers and media-related products in 19 states across the U.S.
Future of news
One-third of American newspapers that existed roughly two decades ago will be out of business by 2025, according to research published last year by Northwestern University.
The research found that some 2,500 daily and weekly papers have shut down since 2005.
The many reasons cited included an overall lack of interest in reading newspapers and easy access to information on news-related internet sites, including social media. There are also many business challenges related to competition over advertising dollars, which were previously the foundation supporting the newspaper business.
Less populated areas have been hit particularly hard.
Many small-town papers have either consolidated with bigger publications or gone out of business altogether. Others, like the Stanwood Camano News, have transitioned from local ownership to being part of larger, often national, media companies.
Location, location
Research by past editor Caldwell and details provided in “The Stanwood Story,” provide a somewhat comprehensive account of the locations of local newspaper offices over the years.
Although, the locations of the first three newspaper offices are unknown, in the early 1900s, the office of the Stanwood Tidings was likely on 270th Street NW—a few doors from where Wit’s End Bookstore stands today.
- In 1917, the newspaper moved to where the Stanwood Camano Thrift Store is located on 102nd Avenue NW.
- From 1930 until 1976, the newspaper, in all its iterations, was located on the corner of 270th Street NW and 99th Avenue NW, near the Sons of Norway Lodge.
- In 1976, the Stanwood News moved to 9005 271st St. NW, former site of the Stanwood Post Office.
- In 2021, the Stanwood Camano News moved to an office at 7208 267th St. NW, Suite A-100, near the Stanwood Camano YMCA.
Who was Alice Essex?
The three volumes of “The Stanwood Story” by Alice Essex are an engaging account of Stanwood’s early years.
Essex, who was born in 1900 in the Cedarhome area, was the daughter of David and Alice Bennie, who came to this area in the 1880s from Boston.
Essex graduated from the University of Washington School of Journalism and worked as a reporter for the Everett Herald and the Stanwood Camano News.
In the early 1970s, Stanwood Camano News Editor Cliff Danielson encouraged her to write about local history.
According to Danielson, Essex was inspired by her father’s stories.
“She often heard (David Bennie) and his contemporaries recall experiences on the trails, staking claims, in logging camps and even in Stanwood as it struggled to become a town,” Danielson wrote in the afterword to Volume I. He edited and published all volumes of “The Stanwood Story.”
Essex died in 1986 and is buried in Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood.
