...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND
657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ramón Espinosa V., an imaginative individual, has completed his new book "Green: Invasores Ocultos": a thrilling tale of friendship and romance between two beings from different worlds. The read begins with two passengers conversing inside a train. One man talks about a strange story of his friend who lives on an island owned by him. The narrative was too far-fetched to the listener. So, he thought it was just another made-up story created to entertain themselves while on a train journey. The story is about John Arcos and how a certain island brought all the mysteries of the universe right before his eyes.
Espinosa V. shares, "This is a science fiction novel where beings from a distant world arrive on earth and realize that it is an inhabited world. They decide to hide somewhere for fear of being exterminated. Many years pass until John Arcos accidentally discovers them, going through many events and setbacks, and he realizes that these beings similar to the terrestrial ones have built and also prepared a terrible plan for the terrestrials.
You will find more unimaginable surprises."
Published by Page Publishing, Ramón Espinosa V.'s spellbinding tale will enthuse the readers. It's just a short read but the narrative is very rich and easy to follow. Illustrations are also included to make the reading experience more enjoyable.
It's a compelling piece that gives readers a new way to envision the present. This is surely a satisfying fictional work!
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Green: Invasores Ocultos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
