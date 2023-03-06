Concrete chamber takes over Cascade Days
After the group that organized Cascade Days was dissolved, the future of the event was uncertain until the Concrete Chamber of Commerce agreed to serve as organizer.
Chamber Board member Cheryl Weston is the new event chairperson.
"We didn't want to see this popular community event go away," Weston said in a chamber Facebook post. "Cascade Days is important to our local families and businesses."
The chamber is seeking input from the community while the event is in the planning phase.
Community members are invited to share their opinions via email at chamber@concrete-wa.com or by text to 360-466-8754.
Two public meetings will be Thursday — at 1 p.m. at Act One Ice Cream Parlor and at 6 p.m. at the Concrete Theatre.
Berry Dairy Days grand marshal announced
Don Wick, former executive director of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, has been selected as the 2023 Berry Dairy Days Grand Parade grand marshal.
Wick spent 15 years working at KBRC radio station in Mount Vernon before becoming the executive director for what was then called the Economic Development Association of Skagit County, according to a news release.
"Don is a pillar in the growth and success of Skagit County," Burlington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steph Rees said in the release. "Don launched instrumental programs we take for granted today in our community. He continues to contribute through his philanthropy and humorous friendship."
The 86th annual parade takes place June 17 in downtown Burlington.
EDASC hires venture catalyst
Jonathan Carpenter Eells has been hired as regional accelerator and investor network venture catalyst for the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
This new position is thanks in part to American Rescue Plan Act funding provided by the county commissioners, according to EDASC's newsletter.
Carpenter Eels, who is co-owner of elSage Designs in downtown Mount Vernon, will be in charge of connecting entrepreneurs with the people, programs and capital to help their businesses.
According to the newsletter, his first major project will be to help launch the Elevating and Investing in Underserved Small Businesses in Rural Island and Skagit County project.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
